Douglas Edward (Pud) Pancake

Doug Pancake, 65, of Eubank, Kentucky, traded wheels for wings on Monday, January 1, 2024, in hospice at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky.

He was born May 5, 1958, in Van Wert County, to Herbert Floyd Pancake and Donna Lou (Buerkley) Pancake.

Doug Pancake

He was employed for many, many years at what was then Federal Mogul, National Oil Seal Division before relocating to Kentucky.

He had a great love for NASCAR, old television shows on TV Land, Facebook games, and football, especially Ohio State Buckeyes and Kentucky Wildcats. He loved watching birds at the feeders and many furry friends that provided emotional and moral support over the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Donna Pancake and brother, Brian L. Pancake.

He is survived by his sister, Pam Showalter of Eubank, Kentucky, sister-in- law, Marcia Pancake of Van Wert; nephews, Tim Showalter of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Adam (Carrie) Showalter of Eubank, Kentucky, and Derek Showalter of Ohio; nieces, Lacey Showalter, Shannon Lewis and Kaitlyn Esmonde, also of Ohio; several great-nephews and nieces with a special great-nephew, Kylar (Sabrina) Taylor of Somerset, Kentucky, and special great-greats, Connor Showalter of Florida and Kayven and Ivory Taylor of Somerset, Kentucky.

Southern Oaks Funeral Home of Somerset, Kentucky, will be handling the process of cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may go to Somerset Animal Hospital, Eubank Veterinary Clinic or any humane shelter of donor’s choice.