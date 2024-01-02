Eileen Janice Remagen

Eileen Janice Remagen, 100, passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, in Springdale, Arkansas.

She was born to John J. Merriss and Gladys V. (Bobbitt) Merriss on July 26, 1923, in Detroit, Michigan.

Janice retired as an office manager having held positions with Jack Burge and Tune Construction companies.

Janice was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 70 years, embodying the organization’s ideals of charity, love, and sisterhood. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sequoyah United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by parents; her husband, Lawrence Woodrow Remagen; a daughter, Nancy S. Remagen, and two brothers, John M. Merriss and Dale A. Merriss.

Janice is survived by two children, David Remagen and his wife Sharon of Spanaway, Washington, and Mary-Ann Remagen Bloss and her husband Kenny of Springdale, Arkansas; a granddaughter, Anne Remagen Petett and her husband Scott of Renton, Washington, and two great- granddaughters, Jaime Elizabeth Petett and Leah Anne Petett.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted into the care of Heritage Funeral Home in Springdale, Arkansas.