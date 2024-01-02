Michael L. Moonshower

Michael L. Moonshower, 79, of Ohio City, passed away at his residence on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Michael was born on September 20, 1944, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Robert Walter Moonshower and Myla E. (Michael) Moonshower-Atwood, who both preceded him in death.

Family survivors include his two sons, Michael T. Moonshower and Bryan D. Moonshower both of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sheri Ann Moonshower; a granddaughter, Tanner Lyn Moonshower; two brothers, Ralph E. and Rex D. Moonshower and stepfather, Mervin Lamar “Bud” Atwood.

Michael worked at the National Oil Seals-Federal Mogul of Van Wert and retired in 1996, after that he then worked for Cooper’s Farms. He attended Ohio City-Liberty High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

There will be no services or viewing at this time.

