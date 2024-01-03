Dino-roar!

By Quincy Thompson

Get ready for a journey back in time as Dinosaur World Live stomps its way onto the Niswonger stage on Sunday, January 28. This thrilling, family-friendly show promises to transport audiences to the awe-inspiring world of dinosaurs, with ticket prices starting at an economical $15.

Dinosaur World Live is not just a show; it’s an interactive and educational experience for audiences of all ages. The production features a range of meticulously crafted, life-sized dinosaur puppets that will leave you in awe. From the ferocious T-Rex with its razor-sharp teeth to the gentle giants like Triceratops, each dinosaur is brought to life through the art of puppetry, creating a truly immersive and realistic encounter.

Dinosaur World is coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center January 28. Photos submitted

Did you know that an adult Tyrannosaurus Rex was one of the largest carnivorous dinosaurs to ever roam the Earth? It grew 40 feet long and stood at 15 feet tall at the hips. It would never be able to fit through the auditorium doors, but will arrive on-stage through the loading dock. The proscenium (frame of the stage) stands at 19 feet tall, big enough to show off the massive carnivore at full size!

The show is designed to captivate the imaginations of all. As the lights dim and the prehistoric world comes to life, audiences will be transported to a time when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. The storyline is filled with adventure, allowing spectators to witness the dinosaurs’ behaviors and interactions.

For families with little explorers this experience runs for one hour with no intermission, followed by a complimentary meet and greet with the dinosaurs after the show.

Get your tickets before they go extinct at vanwertlive.com or 419.238.6722. The Box Office kicks off the New Year with new hours now open Tuesday through Friday 10AM to 3PM for in-person or over the phone orders. Don’t miss out on the chance to embark on a prehistoric adventure right in your own backyard!