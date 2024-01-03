Empty seat sought by just one person

VW independent staff

Just one person submitted a notice of interest for a open seat on the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

According to Superintendent Mark Bagley, Anthony Adams turned in his information ahead of the December 29 deadline. The school board is expected to appoint Adams to the seat at the January 11 organizational meeting. He’ll serve two years then be required to run for the unexpired term in two years.

The vacant seat was held by Adams himself until December 31, 2023, when his term expired. He previously submitted petitions to run for re-election last November, but the petitions were ruled invalid by the Van Wert County Board of Elections, due to a problem with the required number of signatures on his petitions.

Adams has served two terms as a board member.