Pump prices down to start 2024

VW independent staff/submitted information

There’s some good news at the pumps. To start 2024, average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.76 per gallon on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 17.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.96 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at just $2.09 per gallon on Tuesday, while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.06 a gallon. The national average is down 17.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“After a brief hiatus, the national average has moved off its recent high, again falling closer to the $3 per gallon mark, setting up a potential second attempt at slipping below $2.99 for the first time since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The Great Lakes and Gulf Coast offer some of the nation’s lowest gas prices, with the window of opportunity holding for the next few weeks to potentially re-test some of the levels seen a few weeks ago.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

January 2, 2023: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

January 2, 2022: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

January 2, 2021: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 2, 2020: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 2, 2019: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 2, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 2, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

January 2, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

January 2, 2015: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

January 2, 2014: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)