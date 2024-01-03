State promoting “Dry January” initative

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control is sharing online tools with Ohioans participating in “Dry January.” It’s a month-long initiative that encourages individuals to abstain from alcohol for the first month of the year for improved health outcomes in an array of areas.

The Division has assembled several resources from across different state agencies related to alcohol abuse prevention at com.ohio.gov/SocialResponsibility.

“The Division is committed to promoting information to combat impaired driving, underage drinking, and overconsumption during Dry January and beyond,” said Paul Kulwinski, the Division’s Director of Licensing.

The online resources include links to alcohol self-screening tools, which can help individuals understand their drinking habits better. Additionally, there is a collection of delicious and creative mocktail recipes for those who want to enjoy the social aspect of drinking without the alcohol.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, the Division has joined forces with its partners at Ohio Liquor (OHLQ), and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS). This partnership aims to provide Dry January-specific content to further support those participating in the initiative.

“Whether or not you’re participating in Dry January, developing a plan before going out to a party or gathering is a good idea,” said Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson, OhioMHAS’ Chief of Office of Prevention & Problem Gambling. “Consider: How many beverages will I drink? How much money will I spend? If you’re considering limiting the time spent at the event, try setting an alarm on your phone or watch.”

“OHLQ and the Division of Liquor Control value their role in raising awareness about the responsible consumption of high-proof spirits and the role it plays in mental health,” she added.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, OhioMHAS offers a wide range of resources listed below.

Support & Resources

Check In On Yourself

FindTreatment.gov

Beat the Stigma

Call 988

Crisis Text Line – Text “4hope” to 741 741

1.800.589.9966 Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline

Social Responsibility & Alcohol Abuse Prevention