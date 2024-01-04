Clay Ryan Felver

Clay Ryan Felver, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

He leaves behind a son, Cayden; two brothers, Tyler Felver and Cody Hoehn; two sisters, Lauren Calvert and Kristi Hasty, and his father, Neil (Jeannette) Felver, all who love him more than words can express.

He also leaves behind his grandparents, Paula (Dave) Sinning and Raellen Hoblet and too many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to list.

He was preceeded in death by his mother, Tiffany (Hoblet) Felver; cousin, Cai Evans; grandparents Ralph and Sharon Felver and Tom Hoblet, and great-grandmother Ruth Hoblet.

Clay’s love knew no bounds and to his own admission he was a hugger and anyone who has ever had one knows how much love he put into each one he gave.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, January 20, at the VFW in Van Wert. All family and friends are welcome to come share in his memory.