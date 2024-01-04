Court holds first hearings of 2024

VW independent staff

The following hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, January 2, and Wednesday, January 3. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Sentencings

Daniel Lehmkuhle III, 25, of Delphos, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 100 hours community service for trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Gary Hough, 52, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony. In addition, he was ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Probation/bond/treatment in lieu violations

Cody Gheen, 28, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and treatment in lieu by failing a drug screen on an original charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, He was then sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 32 days already served.

Kyle Jacks, 33, of Delphos, admitted violating his probation by failing a drug screen. He was then sentenced to 90 days jail and was given credit for 56 days already served, ordered to pay court costs. He was originally charged with domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

Kimberly Miller, 58, of Lima, admitted violating her bond and treatment in lieu for failure to report to probation on a charge of theft, a fourth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 10.

Plea changes

Jonathan Fugatt, 50, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of theft, a first degree misdemeanor. He was then sentenced to 25 days jail with credit for six days already served. He was also ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Ethan Bear, 23, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Sean Bright, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. February 14.

Time waivers

Emmett Waltz III, 36, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 24.

Thomas Medford, 43, of Ohio City, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 17.

Treatment in lieu

Kendra Keesler, 28, of Van Wert, was granted an extension of her treatment in lieu for an additional year to allow her more time to finish paying court costs.

Pre-trial

Zachariah Germann, 36, of Ohio City, completed a diversion program successfully. The Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss the case, which involved a single count of domestic violence, a third degree felony.