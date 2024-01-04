Honor Flight schedules 2024 travel dates

VW independent staff/submitted information

FINDLAY – Flag City Honor Flight has its 2024 flight schedule, continuing its mission to honor northwest Ohio veterans, including those in Van Wert County and the surrounding area.

This year’s flight dates are April 23, June 11, September 10 and November 12.

“We are honored to announce our 2024 flight schedule,” Flag City Honor Flight President Steve Schult said. “Our veterans have given so much to our nation and it is our duty to ensure they have the opportunity to visit the memorials that stand in their honor. Flight sponsorships, financial contributions, and dedicated guardians (volunteers) are increasingly crucial as we prepare for four flights this season.”

World War II, Korea, and Vietnam War Veterans living in northwest Ohio and surrounding areas are encouraged to apply. If veterans have already applied, there is no need to reapply. Flag City Honor Flight will begin making calls this month to those veterans who are scheduled to fly in 2024.

Veterans from other eras are encouraged to go on flights as guardians. Applications for veterans and guardians can be found on flagcityhonorflight.org.

Flag City Honor Flight, a 100 percent volunteer-run 501c3 organization, is dedicated to providing veterans in northwest Ohio and surrounding areas with the opportunity to visit their war memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost. Annual flights are supported by charitable donations and a commitment to honoring America’s heroes.