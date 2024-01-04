Pamela Sue (Custer) Waltmire

Pamela Sue (Custer) Waltmire, 65, of Van Wert, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at her residence.

She was born April 21, 1958, in Van Wert, to Allen “Whitey” and Joan (Welker) Custer. On May 28, 1993, she married Robert D. Waltmire.

Pam Custer

Pam retired from Central Insurance Company in Van Wert after 39 years of service. She attended First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Pam was a member of the Van Wert American Legion Auxiliary, Van Wert Moose and was a life member of the Van Wert V.F.W. Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, going gambling with her friends, camping with her husband, Robert, and horse racing. She was also an avid supporter of the Van Wert Cougars. Pam volunteered her time with the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, the Van Wert American Legion and the Cougar Pride Athletic Boosters.

She is survived by a sister, Vicki (Scott) Vonderembse of Delphos; a brother, Gordon (Malynda) Custer of Van Wert; a grandson, Hunter Burton; nephews and nieces, Emily McGreevy, Kayla Knippen, Adam Custer, Jordy Custer and Tracey Hartman, and close friends, Deb Moser, Jan Jenkins, Jean Cozad, Addie Alvarez, Carolyn Pitner and Trudy Wilkin.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; a daughter, Brandy Burton; a grandson, Fisher Burton; and a brother, Charles Custer.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Internment will immediately follow at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Cougar Pride Athletic Booster Club or Van Wert County CERT.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.