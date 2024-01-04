Reverse angle parking to remain along Jefferson St.

After a six-month trial period, reverse angle parking will remain in place along part of Van Wert’s Jefferson St. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It appears reverse angle parking is here to stay, at least along a portion of Jefferson St. in downtown Van Wert.

Last summer, Van Wert City Council agreed to try the concept on a temporary basis from the west side of Jefferson St. from the railroad tracks near the Brumback Library, along with the west side of the street from Main to near Central Ave. The change from parallel parking in that area created nearly 20 additional parking spaces.

The plan was to consider it a test through the winter holidays and temporary tape was used to mark off the new reverse angle spaces. In addition, signs were installed showing how to properly park in the spaces, although some motorists occasionally crossed the center line and pulled in head-first, a violation that could lead to a warning or citation.

Now that the holidays are over, Mayor Ken Markward said while a couple minor issues need to be worked out, reverse angle parking will remain in place along Jefferson St.

“When people are on Jackson St. wanting to turn left onto Jefferson St., there is a sight issue, so one or two parallel spots will be reinstalled at the north end of the block by the library,” Markward said on Wednesday. “We still need to do some measuring. The rest of that block and the block by the park will remain reverse angle.”

According to Lt. Steven Boroff with the Van Wert Police Department, during the six-month test period, there were no accidents reported that were directly or indirectly attributed to reverse angle parking. Some people did note near misses.

The idea of reverse angle parking was discussed at length by city council and the administration during the late spring and early summer months of 2023. In the beginning, there were supporters and detractors, but Markward said he’s heard nothing as of late.

“We received four phone calls shortly after they were installed in June expressing displeasure – nothing since then,” he said.

Will reverse angle parking come to other parts of downtown Van Wert? Markward said at this point, it doesn’t seem likely.

“I doubt it goes anywhere else anytime soon but I wouldn’t say never,” Markward stated.