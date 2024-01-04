Trudy E. (Ringwald) O’Daffer

Trudy E. (Ringwald) O’Daffer, 76, of Middle Point, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 19, 1947, in Van Wert, to Carl and Irene (Baker) Ringwald. Trudy went on to graduate from Lincolnview High School in 1967. On August 24, 1973, she married the love of her life, Albert L. O’Daffer.

Trudy retired from Roundy’s, in Van Wert, after 13 years of service. She then worked for Rager Catering at the Eaton Corporation in Van Wert. She currently attended the Church on the Horizon in Van Wert and had formerly attended the New Life Christian Church in Celina. She also spent many years volunteering at the Pregnancy Life Center in Van Wert.

Trudy is survived by her sons, Brian (Teresa Walker) O’Daffer of Van Wert and Mark O’Daffer of Middle Point; grandchildren, Katherine Snider of California, Brittany (Justin) Silance of Van Wert, and John Paul O’Daffer of Van Wert, and great grandchildren, Callie and Giannis Silance.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert, and a brother, Randy Ringwald.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 12, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Dan Custis, officiating. Internment will immediately follow at Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Special Olympics.

