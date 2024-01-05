Cougar wrestlers edge Defiance at home

VW independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert wrestling team picked up a big WBL win on Thursday night, topping the Defiance Bulldogs at the Cougar’s Den 33-31 in a match that went down to the wire.

120 – Matthew Dunno (V) 11-3 major decision over Nathaniel Marchant (D) 4-0 VW

126 – Xavier Leal (V) fall in 1:22 over Van Foreman (D) 10-0 VW

132 – Renson Spear (V) 15-6 major decision over Malachi Simmons (D) 14-0 VW

138 – Mason Ducat (D) fall in 1:57 over Devon Burker (V) 14-6 VW

144 – Briggs Wallace (V) 15-5 major decision over Evan Davis (D) 18-6 VW

150 – Marcello Rohda (D) 10-1 major decision over Abram Collins (V) 18-10 VW

157 – Reece Fredricks (D) 5-4 decision over James Smith (V) 18-13 VW

165 – Maddox Workman (V) gall in :44 over Jackson Honsberger (D) 24-13 VW

175 – Abel Paxton (D) 10-4 decision over Ben Verville (D) 24-16 VW

190 – Luke Walz (D) fall in 5:39 over Morgein Bigham (D) 24-22 VW

215 – Tyler Doeden Kiessling (D) fall in 1:53 over Gavin Zartman (V) 28-24 Defiance

285 – Breese Bollenbacher (V) 3-1 OT decision 3-1 OT over Alex Hinojosa (D) 28-27 Defiance

106 – Owen Bates (V) fall in 1:39 over Teegan Jordan (D) 33-28 VW

113 – Quinton Simmons (D) 9-5 decision over Joaquin Estrada (V) 33-31 VW

The Cougars will return to action Saturday at the New Haven Invitational.