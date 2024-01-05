Elks donate to WFD

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $1,000 to the Willshire Fire Department to assist them with upgrades to newer radios and pagers. The money from a Gratitude Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation. Gratitude Grants are given to lodges that meet their per-capita goal of donations to the Elks National Foundation. Pictured from left to right are firefighter Preston Browning, Willshire Fire Chief Jeff Henderson, Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Elks National Foundation Chairman and firefighter Brad Berry. Photo submitted