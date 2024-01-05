Essay contest winners

American Legion Post 346 recently hosted a fourth grade flag education contest. Students were given a book entitled “Our Country’s Flag,” in which they learned about the history of the flag and how we are to demonstrate care and respect towards it. Students then took a multiple choice test and wrote an essay with the prompt “What do you think about when you see our country’s flag?” Shown are winners of the contest, including first place boy Jaxon and runner-up Kayden along with first place girl Willow and runner-up Leigha. Awards were distributed by Jed Couts, Commander Bill Evans and his grandson, Corbin Evans, who recently graduated from the Parris Island to become a United States Marine. Photo submitted