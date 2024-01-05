Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 5.

GMC

Antwerp 47 Paulding 33

Fairview 56 Hicksville 51

Tinora 54 Edgerton 52

Wayne Trace 70 Ayersville 31

MAC

Coldwater 58 New Knoxville 26

Delphos St. John’s 60 New Bremen 53

Parkway 48 Minster 45

St. Henry 63 Marion Local 54

Versailles 45 Fort Recovery 31

NWC

Allen East 85 Delphos Jefferson 61

Bluffton 71 Ada 35

Crestview 54 Columbus Grove 43

Spencerville 65 Leipsic 44

TCL

Lima Sr. 64 Toledo Start 63

WBL

Defiance 59 Van Wert 46

Kenton 49 Bath 30

Ottawa-Glandorf 75 Elida 40

Shawnee 53 Celina 46

St. Marys Memorial 53 Wapakoneta 50

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic 47 Kalida 43