The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024

Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 5.

GMC

Antwerp 47 Paulding 33
Fairview 56 Hicksville 51
Tinora 54 Edgerton 52
Wayne Trace 70 Ayersville 31

MAC

Coldwater 58 New Knoxville 26
Delphos St. John’s 60 New Bremen 53
Parkway 48 Minster 45
St. Henry 63 Marion Local 54
Versailles 45 Fort Recovery 31

NWC

Allen East 85 Delphos Jefferson 61
Bluffton 71 Ada 35
Crestview 54 Columbus Grove 43
Spencerville 65 Leipsic 44

TCL

Lima Sr. 64 Toledo Start 63

WBL

Defiance 59 Van Wert 46
Kenton 49 Bath 30
Ottawa-Glandorf 75 Elida 40
Shawnee 53 Celina 46
St. Marys Memorial 53 Wapakoneta 50

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic 47 Kalida 43

