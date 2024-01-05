Girls hoops: county schools all win

VW independent sports

Van Wert 46 Defiance 44

DEFIANCE — Van Wert built up a 20-point lead entering the fourth quarter then held on for a 46-44 win at Defiance on Thursday.

The Lady Cougars led 13-2 after one quarter, 22-14 at halftime and 39-19 after three quarters, but Defiance (0-11, 0-3 WBL) cranked up the pressure and outscored Van Wert 25-7 in the final period. Katie DeAmicis led the Lady Cougars with 12 points, including eight points in the third quarter, while Jazzlyn Florence finished with 11 points. Kendra Deehring and Jordanne Blythe finished with nine and eight points respectively.

The Lady Cougars (3-7, 2-1 WBL) will host Lincolnview in a varsity girls/boys doubleheader on Saturday, with tipoff scheduled for 4 p.m.

Lincolnview 55 Lima Central Catholic 16

LIMA — Keira Breese scored 20 points, including 16 in the middle two quarters, and Lincolnview rolled by Lima Central Catholic 55-16 on Thursday.

The Lady Lancers were in control the entire time, leading 18-4 after the first quarter, 38-6 at halftime and 49-13 after three quarters. Ashlyn Price added eight points for Lincolnview and Emerson Walker chipped in with six points.

Lincolnview (5-5) will play at Van Wert at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Crestview 52 Columbus Grove 39

CONVOY — Crestview pulled away for a 52-39 victory over visiting Columbus Grove in a key NWC game at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Thursday. The victory improved Crestview’s record to 10-1 (3-0 NWC) while Columbus Grove fell to 8-2 (2-1 NWC).

The key quarter was the third. Leading by two to start the period, Crestview outscored the visitors 15-4, then in the final quarter, Cali Gregory poured in 16 of her team high 23 points. Ellie Kline finished with eight points and Josie Kulwicki added seven. Columbus Grove’s Lauryn Auchmuty led all scorers with 24 points, including six treys.

Crestview will play at Antwerp on Tuesday.