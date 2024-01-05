OSHP: be ready for winter weather

Submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to follow safe driving tips and winterize their vehicles in preparation for inclement weather. Ever-changing weather patterns during the winter can catch drivers off guard. You can reduce the risks of being involved in a crash by ensuring your vehicle is ready for the season, adopting winter driving techniques and following general roadway safety.

Last winter, there were 10,256 crashes on snow, ice or slush-covered roads in Ohio. These crashes resulted in 20 fatal crashes, which killed 26 people. Unsafe speed by the at-fault driver was the reported cause of 22 percent of the crashes on snow, ice or slush-covered roads.

“Planning, patience, and preparation are key to driving in winter weather,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Before you start driving, we encourage you to check the weather forecast and plan accordingly so that you can safely get where you need to go.”

Ohio law requires headlights to be on at any time when the windshield wipers of the vehicle are in use. If your vehicle becomes stuck in snow, clear the tailpipe free of all snow and debris to decrease the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Motorists need to use extra caution, slow down and drive appropriately for the conditions,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Drivers should increase their following distance, have patience and remain calm while driving in inclement weather.”

If your vehicle breaks down or you are involved in a crash, turn on your hazard lights, move your vehicle as far off the roadway as possible, remain in the vehicle, and call #677 or 911.

The Patrol reminds drivers to stock their vehicles with a winter car kit that includes an ice scraper, shovel, jumper cables, flashlight, warning devices, blankets, cell phone charger, first aid kit, tow rope, water, and food for longer trips. It is also important to ensure your tires have plenty of tread, check your battery, and keep your windshield washer reservoir full.

If you must travel in winter weather, visit http://www.ohgo.com/ for real-time traffic conditions from the Ohio Department of Transportation.