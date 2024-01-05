Sheets leads Knights past Col. Grove

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — Behind 20 points by Wren Sheets, Crestview defeated Columbus Grove 54-43 on Friday. The 6-6 junior scored 15 points in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter, as the Knights improved to 8-3 (1-1 NWC). The loss dropped Columbus Grove to 4-3 (1-1 NWC).

Both teams got off to a slow start, but Crestview led 7-4 at the end of the first quarter, with Sheets supplying five points. The lead grew to 24-14 at halftime and 34-24 after three quarters.

Hayden Perrott scored 10 points for the Knights, while Kellin Putman and Connor Sheets each added eight. Columbus Grove was led by Landon Best, who scored 13.

Crestview will travel to Antwerp tonight.