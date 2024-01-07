Saturday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Saturday, January 6.
Boys
Allen East 73 North Baltimore 40
Antwerp 48 Crestview 43
Ayersville 55 Continental 41
Botkins 58 Fort Recovery 43
Bluffton 81 Van Buren 54
Celina 65 Delphos Jefferson 44
Columbus Grove 63 Fort Jennings 51
Eastside (IN) 52 Edgerton 44
Elida 44 Coldwater 42
Houston 44 New Knoxville 39
Kenton 62 Liberty-Benton 52
Lima Central Catholic 54 Defiance 41
Ottawa-Glandorf 76 Liberty Center 48
Ottoville 67 Minster 60
Patrick Henry 56 Tinora 37
Perry 67 Edgewood 64
Pettisville 40 Fairview 26
Russia 72 New Bremen 47
Shawnee 65 Delphos St. John’s 58
Spencerville 51 Kalida 28
St. Henry 58 Anna 57
St. Marys Memorial 66 Versailles 40
Swanton 50 Leipsic 47
Van Wert 63 Lincolnview 48
Wauseon 56 Paulding 42
Girls
Arcadia 42 Ada 25
Botkins 35 Elida 34
Fort Loramie 47 St. Henry 28
Lincolnview 48 Van Wert 27
McComb 54 New Bremen 48
Ottoville 50 Columbus Grove 43
Spencerville 59 Fort Jennings 32
POSTED: 01/07/24 at 9:15 am. FILED UNDER: Sports