Saturday night basketball scoreboard

Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Saturday, January 6.

Boys

Allen East 73 North Baltimore 40

Antwerp 48 Crestview 43

Ayersville 55 Continental 41

Botkins 58 Fort Recovery 43

Bluffton 81 Van Buren 54

Celina 65 Delphos Jefferson 44

Columbus Grove 63 Fort Jennings 51

Eastside (IN) 52 Edgerton 44

Elida 44 Coldwater 42

Houston 44 New Knoxville 39

Kenton 62 Liberty-Benton 52

Lima Central Catholic 54 Defiance 41

Ottawa-Glandorf 76 Liberty Center 48

Ottoville 67 Minster 60

Patrick Henry 56 Tinora 37

Perry 67 Edgewood 64

Pettisville 40 Fairview 26

Russia 72 New Bremen 47

Shawnee 65 Delphos St. John’s 58

Spencerville 51 Kalida 28

St. Henry 58 Anna 57

St. Marys Memorial 66 Versailles 40

Swanton 50 Leipsic 47

Van Wert 63 Lincolnview 48

Wauseon 56 Paulding 42

Girls

Arcadia 42 Ada 25

Botkins 35 Elida 34

Fort Loramie 47 St. Henry 28

Lincolnview 48 Van Wert 27

McComb 54 New Bremen 48

Ottoville 50 Columbus Grove 43

Spencerville 59 Fort Jennings 32