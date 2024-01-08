Girls hoops: Lancers shut down Van Wert

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert had trouble getting untracked against a sticky Lincolnview defense and the Lady Cougars fell to the Lancers 48-27 on Saturday. The game was the first part of an annual varsity doubleheader designed to promote human trafficking awareness and it was one of several events planned by the YWCA of Van Wert County.

The game also marked the halfway point of the regular season for both teams.

Lincolnview’s Keira Breese (12) drives through a Van Wert triple team. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Lincolnview (6-5) set the tone in the first quarter by connecting on four three-pointers, two each by Addysen Stevens and Kassidy Hammons and the Lancers led 16-10 at the end of the period. Sophomore Keira Breese scored seven of her 11 points in the second quarter and Hammons drained another triple. Meanwhile, Lincolnview’s defense hounded Van Wert (3-8) into several turnovers in the period (18 in the game) and held the Lady Cougars to just four points, all by Jordanne Blythe, and the visitors enjoyed a 33-14 halftime advantage.

“We were a little shaky to start but once we got rolling the pressure was there, we were able to push in transition and be composed like we wanted to be,” Lincolnview head coach Kyle Williams said. “We knew they were young but their guards are pretty decent, they’re quick, they’re athletic and they’re going to be a really good team – they’re going to keep growing and building, but we did a good job defensively against them.”

“I thought we competed for the entire four quarters, no matter the score,” Van Wert head coach Hannah Phlipot said.

Scoring was at a premium in the second half. Lincolnview’s Ashlyn Price connected on four foul shots in the third quarter and Van Wert was held to a single bucket and five free throws. In the final period, Stevens drilled her third trey of the game and finished with a team high 13 points. Breese finished with 11 points, Price added 10 and Hammons tallied nine points.

“We preach to them all the time…Keira had 20 one night which is great, but night in and night out we don’t know who it’s going to come from,” Williams said. “Addy (Stevens) can shoot the ball well, Emerson (Walker) attacks well, Keira attacks well and is able to distribute, and we have some post players that rebound the heck out of the basketball.”

Blythe, Van Wert’s lone senior on the team, led the Lady Cougars with 10 points and four blocked shots.

“Jordanne continues to impress me each game,” Phlipot said. “She brings great effort every time she steps on the court. We benefit a ton from her hustle and extra effort. She’s a key factor for us on both the offensive and defensive ends. Her role keeps expanding as the season progresses and she’s doing a great job being a leader for our young squad.”

Katie DeAmicis added eight points for Van Wert.

Both teams will return to action on Tuesday. Van Wert will travel to Bryan and Lincolnview will host Kalida.

Box score

Lancers 16 17 9 7 – 48

Cougars 10 4 7 6 – 27

Lincolnview: Ashlyn Price 2-6-10; Kassidy Hammons 3-0-9; Keira Breese 5-0-10; Emerson Walker 1-0-2; Addysen Stevens 5-0-13; Brooklyn Byrne 1-0-2; Ella Elling 0-1-1

Van Wert: Kendra Deehring 1-3-5; Katie DeAmicis 3-0-8; Jordanne Blythe 4-2-10; Jazzlyn Florence 1-0-2; Amaya Dowdy 0-2-2

JV: Lincolnview 43-16