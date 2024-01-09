Law enforcement looking for robbers

VW independent staff

LIMA — A smash-and-grab robbery occurred at an area mall early this afternoon.

According to a statement from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, four masked black male subjects entered Kay Jewelers in the Lima Mall armed with hammers and proceeded to smash display cases and remove the jewelry. While fleeing the scene, mall security followed the subjects but one of the suspects brandished a gun and pointed it at the security guard.

The robbery occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. and the Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls. According to the Sheriff’s Office, no one was injured during the incident and the threat is no longer at the Lima Mall.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419.227.3535.