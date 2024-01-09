Random Thoughts: CFB, polls, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around a sad time, Monday night college football, basketball polls, a tall task, a surprise team, a lack of undefeated teams, and streaming games.

Sad

Regardless of the outcome it’s always a sad night when the national championship game is played. Why? Because it’s the final college football game until late August. At least to me, it seemed like this season flew by.

Why Monday night?

Why in the world is college football’s national championship game played on a Monday night? The only other college football game I know of that’s played on a Monday night is one on Labor Day.

The national championship game brings in a fraction of the viewers of the Super Bowl. Saturdays are for college football. Play the game in primetime on a Saturday night and let’s see if the rating climb. I’m guessing they would.

Polls

The first Associated Press girls and boys basketball polls of the season were released on Monday.

The Crestvew Lady Knights are ranked No. 3 in Division IV, behind Fort Loramie and Berlin Highland. Marion Local is ranked No. 6. In Division III, the Ottawa-Glandorf Lady Titans are ranked No. 2.

Ottawa-Glandorf and Wayne Trace are ranked No. 2 and No. 4 in Division III, with Lutheran East ranked No. 1 and Preble Shawnee No. 3.

Lima Central Catholic is ranked third in Division IV, behind Warren JFK and Russia. Antwerp is 12th and defending state champion Richmond Heights is ranked No. 5, despite a record of 5-8. Of course, those losses have all come to big schools.

Tall task

It seems like it’s the case each year but Van Wert will be looking up when the Cougars face Marion Local on Saturday.

Among the players on this year’s roster: 6’8 Austin Niekamp and 6’9 Jack Knapke. Six other players on the Flyer roster are listed at 6’0 or taller.

Surprise team?

If I had to pick a surprise basketball team so far this season, it would be the Elida boys. The Bulldogs are off to an 8-2 start, with one of the losses being a 53-49 loss to Shawnee in the season opener.

Last year, Elida finished the regular season 8-14, including a 2-9 second half of the season.

Undefeated teams

There is exactly one undefeated boys basketball team around the area – Antwerp. The Archers are 10-0.

The only undefeated girls team also hails from the Green Meadows Conference – Ayersville is 8-0.

Streaming

I could be wrong here, but I believe Jacksonville’s loss to Tennessee saved the Cleveland Browns-Houston Texans playoff game from being relegated to Peacock as a streaming-only game.

Had it been Cleveland vs. the Jaguars, there’s an excellent chance it would have been an exclusive streaming game. Why? Houston is the No. 6 TV market, Cleveland is 19th and Jacksonville is 50th. In my mind, there’s no way a game with a large market team like Houston would be pulled from an over-the-air broadcast.

Get ready for more of these types of streaming games though, they’re coming.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.