Suessical Jr. coming to the NPAC

Submitted information

A cast of over 60 local youth ages 7-18 have begun rehearsing for Van Wert Civic Theatre’s musical production of Suessical Jr. under the direction of Doug Grooms. It is set to be performed Saturday and Sunday, January 20-21 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of the favorite Dr. Suess characters will spring to life on stage.

The cast of Suessical Jr. has been hard at work. Photo submitted

The cast includes:

Meah Johnson as The Cat in the Hat.

Andy Walpole as Horton the Elephant.

Katie Knepper as Gertrude McFuzz.

Meadow Hamilton as Jojo.

Alivia Hines as Mayzie LaBird.

Tess Vonderwell as Sour Kangaroo.

Dante’ Lippi as Mr. Mayor.

Beth Garrett as Mrs. Mayor.

Brody Kreischer as Grinch.

Mox Sinn as Vlad Vladikoff.

Elijah Foudy as Judge Yertle the Turtle.

Alexis Ardner and Emily Foudy as Thing 1&2.

Karalina Sterrett as Young Kangaroo.

Rachel Cluts, Claire Keysor, Jettie Rammel, Sophia Rupert, Grace Spieles, and Victoria Walpole as Bird Girls.

Aubrey Friedrich, Colin Ketchum, Levi Schlemmer, Jasleen Sharma, Larissa Sterrett, and Caleb Thomas as Wickersham Brothers.

Grant Bonifas, Ryker DeVelvis, Elex Dunn, Ava Elston, Jenna Evans, Charley Fife, Ellie Gardner, Alayna Gossett, Xadriana Groves, Ivy Lippi, Cassie Mowery, Briar Miller, Alison Owens, Liberty Roth, Hadley Sauer, Leah Schwinnen, Rynlee Snyder, Adria Webster, Alyssa Wells, Preston Wells, Elijah Foudy, Grayson Baker, Katelyn Beining, Emily Frazier, Addison Gonzalez, Emma Hatfield, Stella Hoskins, Makayla Ketchum, Beth Keysor, Evvy Lamb, Scarlett Laudick, Dakota Lowe, Evelyn Petrie, Shooter Springer, Lydia Stant, Liam Webb, Kyah Wilhelm, Linley Young, Woodward Young, Raygan Rockwood as the ensemble

Delani Knoch and Gwen Goins as Tech Crew.

Tickets are available at vanwertlive.com.