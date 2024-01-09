Take a sweet stroll!

The Historic Main Street Van Wert announces the return of the Chocolate Walk on Friday, February 9. Participating businesses will be open for this special event from 5-8 p.m. that night. Show the event bag at each chocolate shop on the map to sample or collect nearly 30 chocolate treats. A full list of participating businesses will be announced a week before the event. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $25 each or $40 per couple. A limited number of tickets are available at the Main Street Van Wert Office, Collins Fine Foods, The Edition, and the Truly D’Vine Bread Co. VW independent file photo