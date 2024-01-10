Bill V. (Billy) Weaver

Bill (Billy) Weaver, 92, of Glenmore, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Bill was the son of John Martin and Ada (Finkhousen) Weaver, born April 29, 1931, into a family of 16 children.

Bill Served his country in the Korean War as a Sergeant First Class and was awarded a purple heart. He came home from Korea and married Marlene A. (Ulman) Weaver who preceded him in death March 1, 2020, right before COVID hit. Bill, Marlene, and their family often spent their vacations in Michigan and loved visiting the Upper Peninsula.

Family survivors include their children, Robin (Bob) Goff of Fort Wayne, Stephanie Bowman (Roger Thompson) of Convoy and Ted Weaver of Ohio City; grandsons, Ryan and Jordan Bowman, and great-granddaughter, Tori.

He was preceded in death by a son, Johnnie Weaver.

At Bill’s request a private family service was held.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Thomas Edison Center, 525 Augustine Drive, Van Wert.

