Girls hoops: Cougars fall, Knights win

VW independent sports

Bryan 61 Van Wert 25

BRYAN — 11th ranked Bryan was too much for Van Wert, as the Golden Bears raced by the Cougars 61-25.

Bryan (11-1) led 20-2 after the first quarter, 32-9 at halftime and 47-18 after three quarters. Kailee Thiel led all scorers with 16 points, including 12 in the first half. Jordanne Blythe led Van Wert with 10 points.

Van Wert (3-9) will host Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Crestview 45 Antwerp 19

ANTWERP — No. 3 Crestview rolled to a 45-19 win at Antwerp on Tuesday.

Cali Gregory led all scorers with 18 points and Myia Etzler finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Ellie Kline added eight points and five steals, as the Lady Knights improved to 11-1 on the season.

Crestview will return to action at Bluffton on Thursday.