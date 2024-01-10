Pole barn fire

Wren and Willshire Fire Departments were called to a pole barn fire on Ohio 81, just east of Glenmore Rd. shortly after 11 a.m. this morning. Mutual aid was provided by Ohio City and Rockford. Firefighters contained the blaze to the small pole barn, which was located next to a large barn. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and Van Wert County CERT were also at the scene. As of publication, the cause of the fire was unknown. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer