VW bowlers sweep Waynesfield-Goshen

VW independent sports

Van Wert bowlers enjoyed a big sweep of Waynesfield-Goshen at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

The Cougars posted a 2,634-1,666 victory, and top scores of the day came from Nevin Pierce (231), Logan Sutton (201), and Hayden Davis (200). High two-game totals for the match came from Davis (391) and Sutton (368). Also contributing to the win were Tristan Blackmore, Christian German, Christian Thatcher, and Gavin Springer.

The Lady Cougars won 1,859-1339. Top scores came from Reagan Horine (196), Jayda Vibbert (151), Lindsey Say (135) and Makayla Wannemacher (127). High two-game totals for Van Wert were recorded by Horine (367) and Vibbert (300).

Van Wert’s next match will be Thursday against Wapakoneta at Astro Lanes.