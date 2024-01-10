YMCA hosts dance for local children

Submitted information

The Van Wert YMCA recently hosted a Christmas school dance for students in grades 3-6. The event, themed as an “Ugly Christmas Sweater Dance,” aimed to bring laughter and joy to approximately 100 children from the area.

Parents dropped off their kids for a night of fun, ensuring a secure environment while they enjoyed a well-deserved date night. The YMCA playlist, blending Christmas tunes with the latest kid-friendly TikTok songs. Highlighting the spirit of the season, awards were presented for the best ugly sweaters, bringing extra excitement to the event. A boy and a girl took home the honors, adding a touch of friendly competition to the celebration.

Local children had fun at the YMCA’s recent “Ugly Sweater Dance.” Photo submitted

“We’re thrilled that the Christmas dance was a huge success, with the enthusiastic participation of around 100 kids. It’s heartening to see the community come together for such joyful occasions,” said Corey Clifton, Program Director at YMCA.

The YMCA has its next event – a Valentine’s themed dance scheduled for February. Parents and kids alike can anticipate another evening filled with laughter, dancing, and community spirit.

For more information about this event and other programs, please contact the Van Wert YMCA at 419.238.0443, visit www.vwymca.org, or email corey@vwymca.org.

The YMCA in Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.