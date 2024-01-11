Dawn M. Zeigler

Dawn M. Zeigler, 56, of Ohio City, Ohio passed away Tuesday morning, January 9, 2024, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Home at Shane Hill of Rockford.

Dawn Zeigler

She was born on February 17, 1967, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Rodney D. Hays Sr. and Sandy (Freeland) Hays Steven, who both preceded her in death. Dawn married the love of her life, Alan Zeigler on August 17, 1997, and he survives.

Dawn is also survived by two children, Cody James Zeigler of Raleigh, North Carolina and Cierra Lynn Zeigler of Rockford; two grandchildren, Magnolia Zeigler and Osirris Lorance; one brother, Rodney D. Hays Jr. of Illinois, and three sisters, Teresa Rapp of Illinois, Denise (Andrew) Dawson of Walcott, and Mary Hays of Illinois.

Dawn was a 1985 graduate of Van Wert High School and she worked at Superior Auto and Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram as a accounts manager.

There will be calling hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 13, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Van Wert. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating.

Preferred memorials: the Zeigler Family

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.