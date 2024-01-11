Hoop Shoot winner!

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order has announced that Myma Dreyer, representing Van Wert Lodge at the Northwest District Hoop Shoot Contest recently placed first in her age group, 10-11 girls, at the Ohio State University/Rhodes State College campus on Sunday. Myma participated against shooters from seven other lodges within the district and hit 16-of-25 free throws to finish in first place. Myma will represent the Northwest District at the State Hoop Shoot Contest February 17, in Newark. She finished first in her age group at the local contest held at the Goedde Building on December 2, which made her eligible to compete at the district contest. Photo submitted