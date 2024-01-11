Info sought on man…

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert City Police Department solve this investigation. The Van Wert Police Department is investigating a criminal report and wants to speak to the male pictured. The surveillance photo was taken at Pak A Sak in Van Wert. If you know this male, contact Crime Stoppers of Van Wert County at 419.238.STOP (7867) or Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462. You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1000. Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week. Photos submitted