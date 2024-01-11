Local court handles 13 criminal cases

Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield presided over 13 criminal hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday. The results of each hearing are listed below.

Sentencing

A Fort Wayne man convicted of several charges tied to a February, 2022 incident in Convoy received a lengthy prison sentence.

DaShawn Jones, 34, was sentenced to 6-9 years in prison for complicity and kidnapping, both first degree felonies. Those sentences are to run concurrently and he was given credit for 407 days already served. He was also sentenced to 4-6 years for felonious assault, a second degree felony, and 6-9 years for aggravated burglary, a first degree felony. Those sentences will run consecutively, for a total of 16-31 years behind bars.

Fair was arraigned in December of 2022, in connection with the assault and shooting of an Elm Sugar Road man. He was convicted by a jury last August, requested a new trial, was denied and was sentenced this week.

A co-defendant, Brandon Fair, is currently serving a 14-18 year prison sentence.

Bond violations

Gavin McMichael, 19, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to appear for a court hearing for attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 7.

Arraignments

Two people were arraigned on Tuesday and eight more were arraigned during hearings held on Wednesday. All of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Clarissa Jones, 27, of Ada, possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 7.

Samuel Cassidy, 22, of Van Wert, strangulation, a fourth degree felony and domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for for 9 a.m. February 7.

Nicholas Tarbet, 28, of Van Wert, failure to register, a fourth degree felony, and failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. February 7.

Joshua Hurles, 44, of Delphos, domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for for 9 a.m. February 8.

Jesse Stemen, 34, of Willshire, receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 7.

Heaven Thomas, 26, of Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. February 7.

Lance Thompson, 42, of Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. February 7.

Bobby Burnett, 29, of Paulding, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 7 and Burnett was released on a surety bond.

April Nunemaker, 34, of Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degee felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 10 a.m. February 7.

Jason Tallman, 41, of Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 7.

Probation/bond violations

John Duer, 30, Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation for failure to report to probation and failure to complete treatment after being convicted of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $10,000 cash or surety and scheduled sentencing for 9:30 a.m. February 14.

Tabatha Thornsberry, 36, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation for failing a drug screen and failure to report to probation after being convicted of possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fifth degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. February 7.

Jacob Keith, 30, of Delphos, admitted to violating his bond for failing a drug screen after being convicted of trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony, and assault, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $10,000 cash or surety and scheduled sentencing for 10:30 a.m. February 14.