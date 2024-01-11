Tickets available for Chamber dinner

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner and awards event on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at Willow Bend Country Club. An “Eras” themed event will highlight the Chamber from the 1960’s through the 1990’s.

Entertainment will be provided by locally based and internationally renowned illusionist Krendl, who has appeared in over 20 countries performing at some of the world’s most iconic venues such as Sydney Opera house in Australia, the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and the Folies Bergere in Paris.

The evening will begin with a social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with appetizers and event themed cocktails, followed by dinner and the awards program recognizing area businesses and individuals for their accomplishments and contributions to the Van Wert area.

Tickets are $50 per person, with corporate tables for eight (includes a complimentary bottle of wine) available for $400.

To register, click here, or contact the Chamber office at 419.238.4390 or via email at chamber@vanwertchamber.com.