Van-tanker crash

An out-of-state van and a tanker were involved in an accident at the U.S. 30 East/U.S. 224 exit. The van ran into the rear of the tanker shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Van Wert Fire Department cut the door and other sheet metal off the van to remove the driver, who was transported for medical care. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer