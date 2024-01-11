YMCA offers Silver Sneakers program

Kevin Morrison/special to the VW independent

Senior programming continues to grow at the YMCA and meeting the needs of Van Wert seniors is a priority. The Van Wert YMCA is the premier provider of Silver Sneakers services in Van Wert County and the YMCA partners with three different insurance-based programs that cover fitness and health expenses for eligible individuals.

The Silver Sneakers, United Healthcare Renew Active, and Silver and Fit programs will pay for a membership so seniors don’t have to pay out-of-pocket to utilize the YMCA fitness equipment, swimming pool or any of the YM facilities amenities.

The Silver Sneakers program includes pool time. Photo submitted

The YMCA has over 650 registered senior members and we are the leading provider of senior programming in Van Wert. When the Gaylord Leslie Wellness area closed, we saw a 25 percent increase in program participation and the ‘Y’ is very proud to be able to fill the void left by the closing of the hospital wellness center.

The YMCA’s senior programming includes land classes, yoga, group personal training, low and medium impact classes, chair exercises, light weights training, walking classes, pickleball, senior aquatics classes, fellowship opportunities like cookies and coffee and monthly luncheons with local speakers! The YMCA also has adult whirlpools, sauna, and hydro massage for post workout relaxation.

As our programs and participants grow, we continue to add more quality programs for seniors that promote fitness, fellowship, and social inclusion. If you would like to join the senior programs at the YMCA of Van Wert County, please feel free to stop in the facility to discuss opportunities to be a part of our community growth. We are very happy to continue to serve our great community with amazing programs for all.

The YMCA can check your eligibility in less than five minutes over the phone or in-person.

For more information about this and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA, contact CEO Hugh Kocab at hugh@vwymca.org, Program Director Corey Clifton at corey@vwymca.org or YMCA Membership Director Kevin Morrison at kevin@vwymca.org, or 419.238.0443.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way. The mission at the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help healthy spirit, mind and body for all.