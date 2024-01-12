Bearcats down Lancers

Lincolnview hosted Spencerville in NWC basketball action on Friday. The visitors proved to be too much for the Lancers, winning it 67-42. The Bearcats enjoyed a 45-22 scoring advantage in the middle two quarters. Spencerville’s Evan Osting and Owen Sensabaugh each scored 16 points and Grady Smith added 11 points. Carter Sudhoff finished with 11 rebounds. Bennett Kill led the Lancers with 13 points. Spencerville (7-3, 3-0 NWC) will play at Bath today while Lincolnview (4-6, 0-2) will play at Miller City tonight. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent