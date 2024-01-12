Board hears maintenance update; reappoints Adams

Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest and Maintenance Director Gregg Scheidt both shared information during Wednesday’s meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Maintenance and custodial operations and future potential needs were among the topics discussed during Wednesday’s meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

Maintence Director Gregg Scheidt told the board the district has 16 full-time maintenance/custodial positions, including eight at the high school/middle school/Niswonger Performing Arts Center, five at the elementary building, two at the early childhood center and one at the Goedde building.

“These custodians, they all take their job pretty personal,” Scheidt said. “They have a lot of pride in the district and I’m real proud of what they do.”

He also noted his staff has longevity but will have some openings coming up due to retirement.

Scheidt shared some areas that will likely need addressing at some point in the future, including two chillers at the middle/school that are close to 18 years old.

“The problem with that is when parts go bad they’re obsolete, so we need to keep an eye on that and see what we need to do so it doesn’t go down on us and then we’re not having school because it’s 95 degrees in the building,” he said.

He said the elementary building has 86 heat pumps that have obsolete parts while the early childhood center has 10 heat pumps that are approximately 12 years old. He also mentioned exterior bricks and sidewalks at the Goedde building as things that will need addressed.

During his report to the board, Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest said the district is in need of full-time bus drivers and Superintendent Mark Bagley said Phase II work should begin soon at Eggerss Stadium. He added he should have an update at next month’s meeting.

The board watched a video made by students and staff for School Board Appreciation Month and board members each received a certificate of appreciation and gift cards.

The board approved an overnight trip for AP government students and staff to compete in the “We the People” state competition February 1-2 in Columbus, and board members approved early graduation for two high school students.

During the organizational portion of the meeting, Julie Burenga was sworn in for a new term and Anthony Adams was appointed to the seat he’s held for two terms and took the oath of office. Adams was unable to run in the November election because his nominating petitions were ruled invalid. State Representative Roy Klopfenstein administered the oath to both board members. Dr. Debby Compton was also re-elected to a new term but was not present at the meeting. She’ll be sworn in on a different day.

Compton was elected board president and Burenga was chosen as vice president. Board meetings were set for 5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday at each month, except for November and December.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 28, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.