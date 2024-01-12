Cougar bowlers split with Wapakoneta

VW independent sports

WAPAKONETA — Van Wert and Wapakoneta split a Western Buckeye League bowling match at Astro Lanes on Thursday.

Boys

The Cougars beat Wapakoneta 2,880-2,705. Top scores of the day came from Nevin Pierce (217), Christian German (214), Logan Sutton (198), Tristan Blackmore (192), and Hayden Davis (190). High two-game totals for the match came from German (405), Pierce (401), and Sutton (384). Hayden Davis finished with a 291 series and Logan Sutton had a 368. Also contributing to the win was Christian Thatcher.

Van Wert’s Jayda Vibbert

“This was a big win for our team,” head coach Seth Blackmore said. “Wapak has a great program and has always been a powerhouse in the WBL on the lanes. The guys locked in covering almost 70 percent of their spares and shooting our high team series of the season.”

Girls

Van Wert Varsity fell to Wapakoneta 2,486-2,128. Top scores for the day came from Reagan Horine (185), Jayda Vibbert (180), and Lindsey Say (156). High two-game totals for Van Wert were Horine (356) and Vibbert (299).

“The girls bowled well tonight and we shot our highest series of the season, coach Brock Blackmore said. “I’m looking forward to seeing this team grow the rest of the season,”

JV

The Van Wert junior varsity boys lost to Wapakoneta 2,061-1953. Top scores for the day came from Caleb Hoersten (163), Gavin Springer (161), and Braxton Kline (152). High two-game totals for Van Wert were Springer (322), Hoersten (293) and Kline (270).

“Junior varsity matches have been limited due to some teams not having enough bowlers, coach Jim Davis explained. “It was nice to get our guys back in action and they shot really well tonight”.

Van Wert will face Ottawa-Glandorf at 1 p.m. toady at Highland Lanes.