Daniel William Keirns

Daniel William Keirns, 66, of Van Wert, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital Emergency Room, from complications of long-term heart disease.

He was born on August 3, 1957, in Van Wert, the son of William and Mary Ellen (Boley) Keirns, who both preceded him in death. Dan was receiving care and rehabbing at Van Wert Manor after an accident prior to his death.

Daniel Keirns

Dan was known for his down-to-earth nature and his strong work ethic. He pursued a career as a machine operator at Kennedy Manufacturing Co, where he dedicated over three decades of his life.

Outside of work, Daniel enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Daniel is survived by his loving niece, Natasha Helstad and her children, Keagan and Kayleigh Helstad, Easton and Ella Helstad, all of whom cared for Dan during the past several years; brother, Richard Keirns; other nephews and niece, Jason Grubb, Bradley Keirns, Alan Keirns and Dayna Motycka, as well as several great nephews and great nieces.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Grubb.

Due to his untimely death and the current season, a celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date. In honor of Dan’s wishes, his remains will be cremated and his remains scattered at Hamilton Lake during a private family ceremony.

In his last selfless act on earth, Dan gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.

To share in Dan’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.