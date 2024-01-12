Delphos needs council president, treasurer

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — Resumes and letters of interest are being accepted from anyone interested in serving as Delphos City Council president or city treasurer. To be eligible, candidates must reside in the Delphos city limits and be registered to vote.

Letters of interest and/or resumes can be mailed to the Delphos Municipal Building, 608 N. Canal St., delivered in-person or via e-mail to any of the following: Sherryl George, adminassist@cityofdelphos.com, James Mehaffie, ssd@cityofdelphos.com or Andre McConnahea, mayor@cityofdelphos.com. Letters of interest and/or resumes must be received by 4 p.m. Friday, January 26.