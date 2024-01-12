Klopfenstein talks about tax relief

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s been a shock for many people – new property tax bills that are substantially higher than before.

Property is re-valued on a tri-annual basis by the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office. This is the first new assessment since COVID and property values have gone up, resulting in significantly higher real estate tax bills for many people. It’s not just Van Wert County – property values are up in counties that have had similar reassessments.

Roy Klopfenstein

There’s been talk that the Ohio General Assembly is trying to address the issue and perhaps provide some form of relief, but State Representative Roy Klopfenstein it may be some time before that happens, if at all.

“It’s still in the discussion stage,” Klopfenstein said Wednesday night. “In 88 counties they’re on a three-year rotating review and more than a third of the counties that were up this time got hit with three years of inflation and three years of rising property prices. There’s a lot of angst…a 40 percent increase in your property tax bill is substantial.”

“I wouldn’t count on relief but it could happen,” Klopfenstein continued. “If they change how it is calculated it will probably be for future years. I just can’t see them getting it done in a timely fashion to affect what was already paid.”

“If there’s going to be relief my guess is it’s going to be in the future, how it’s calculated.”

Klopfenstein said the Homestead Exemption may provide some relief to those who qualify, along with a request for a reassessment. He also said there’s been talk of raising the Homestead Exemption or tying it to the rate of inflation.