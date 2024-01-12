Knights lose heartbreaker

Crestview had a seven point lead with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter, but the Knights couldn’t hang on and fell to Bluffton 53-52 on Friday. Wade Ginther hit the game winner for the Pirates late in the fourth. Jaret Haring led Crestview with 13 points, Wade Sheet had 12 and Connor Sheets finished with 11. The Knights (8-5, 1-2 NWC) will play Cincinnati Purcell Marian at 6 p.m. today at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana. Photos courtesy of Wyatt Richardson