NWS issues local Wind Advisory

VW independent staff

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Van Wert County and much of the surrounding area from 4 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Southwest winds 25-35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and secure outdoor objects.