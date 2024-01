Optimist Club holding essay contest

Submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is encouraging area students to participate in the Optimist International essay contest for the 2023-2024 school year. The contest is open to all Van Wert County students who are under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2023 and are not enrolled as a degree seeking student of a post-secondary institution. There is no minimum age.

The topic for this year’s competition is “Optimism: How It Connects Us.” The essay contest entry deadline is Friday, February 16. The Van Wert Optimist Club will judge local students’ essays and determine the top winners. Local winners will receive medallions, along with cash awards of $300 (first place), $200 (second place) and $100 (third place). The Club winner’s essay advances to the district contest to compete for a $2,500 college scholarship. In addition, the Ohio District of Optimist International also awards a $1,000 scholarship.

Students wanting to participate in the essay contest can receive application information by contacting their English teacher or guidance counselor or by contacting Diana Cearns, club essay chair, at 419.238.1463. Completed applications with essays will be picked up from local schools on February 16 and home school/individual entry students should mail or drop off completed essays (address on application) to be received by 4 p.m. on February 16.

The Optimist Club of Van Wert sponsors many local youth programs and conducts positive service projects. The goal of Optimist is to encourage students to bring out the best in themselves and others. To learn more about the club for membership interest contact Ray Able, secretary-treasurer at 419.238.5086.