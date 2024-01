Spelling bee winners

The winners of the recent Crestview Middle School Spelling Bee include Cadie Martin (6th grade champion, overall champion); Leah Burch (6th grade runner-up); Lana Buckner (8th grade runner-up); Ian Owens (8th grade champion, overall runner-up); Aden Burk (7th grade champion), and Paylin Gray (7th grade runner-up). The winners will advance to the Van Wert County Spelling Bee in February. Photo submitted