Thursday night girls basketball roundup

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 48 Spencerville 44

Balanced scoring was a key as Lincolnview topped Spencerville 48-44 on Thursday.

Kassidy Hammons scored 12 points for the Lady Lancers, Addysen Stevens finished with 11 points and Emerson Walker added 10. In addition, Keira Breese scored eight points. Spencerville’s Heidi Keller led all scorers with 14 points.

The Bearcats led 12-9 after the first quarter, but Lincolnview turned the tables and carried a 26-22 advantage into halftime. The Lady Lancers led 36-33 entering the fourth quarter.

Both teams will return to the court Tuesday night. Lincolnview (7-6, 3-0 NWC) will travel to Antwerp and Spencerville (6-6, 1-3 NWC) will head to New Knoxville.

Crestview 65 Bluffton 33

BLUFFTON — No. 3 Crestview opened the game with a 17-0 run and rolled to a 65-33 road win over Bluffton on Thursday.

The Lady Knights (12-1, 4-0 NWC) led 25-6 after one quarter and 46-17 at halftime. The lead was extended to 64-26 after three quarters. Cail Gregory scored 13 of her 24 points in the third quarter, while Ellie Kline put in 10 of her 16 points in the opening period. Myia Etzler added 12 points in three quarters.

Crestview will travel to Coldwater on Tuesday.

Wapakoneta 45 Van Wert 33

Kendra Deehring scored 12 points but it wasn’t enough as Van Wert was defeated by visiting Wapakoneta 45-33 on Thursday. Amaya Dowdy added nine points in the loss.

Wapakoneta led 14-7 after the first quarter, 23-12 at halftime and 35-16 at the end of three quarters.

Van Wert (3-10, 2-2 WBL) will host Paulding on Tuesday.