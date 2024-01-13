Van Wert honors school board members

Submitted information

January is School Board Recognition Month, and Van Wert City Schools is celebrating its board members for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students.

“The dedication, commitment, and vision of our school board members shape the future of our schools and students,” Superintendent Mark Bagley said. “Their commitment to Van Wert City Schools is truly commendable. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to express our gratitude for all they do.”

“We take great pride in the contributions of our school board members,” Bagley continued. “They give the community a voice in education decision-making. While we make a special effort to show our appreciation in January, it’s important to recognize their commitment is year-round. I encourage everyone to thank our board members and let them know that we support and appreciate their true Cougar Pride and service to our district.”

Board members serving the Van Wert City School district are Anthony Adams, Greg Blackmore, Julie Burenga, Dr. Debby Compton, and Scott Mull.